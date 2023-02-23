Police say two people are dead in Belmont County from suspected drug overdose.

Martins Ferry Police say two people died within 24 hours from suspected drug over dose.

One female in her 30’s died on Hill Street on Wednesday. Police say this woman had drug paraphernalia next to her and there was at least one child was in the house.

On Thursday morning, police say a 17 year old died on Crawford St. Police also say that someone tried to revive the teen but were not able to do so. Drug paraphernalia was also found next to teen, police say.

