Local officials are looking for two missing juveniles out of Belmont County, Ohio.

Officials say they are looking for 12-year-old Savannah Wells and 12-year-old Michael Hummel both from Bellaire, Ohio.

Michael Hummel

Both 12-year-olds were last seen at the Rich Oil gas station in Bellaire at 3:35 am on Monday, according to officials.

Officials say Michael saw his mother at Rich Oil and took off running.

Savannah Wells

Police say the last known whereabouts of Michael and Savannah were in West Bellaire, where they were staying overnight.

If you have any information on Savannah and Michael, contact the Bellaire Police at (740) 676-3322