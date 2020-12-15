2 men charged as new details emerge in Barnesville murder

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Two men have been charged and arrested for the kidnapping of a nurse that led to her mother’s death in Barnesville Ohio.

Lester Foster III, 27, was indicted on two counts of Kidnapping, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of Obstruction of Justice, and 28-year old Andrew Welch was indicted on three counts of Kidnapping and two counts of Tampering With Evidence.

Law enforcement officials recovered a burned-out car in Cleveland which lead to an investigation that releveled Welch, and Foster, were allegedly involved in the destruction of the vehicle which belonged to, 69-year Norma Matko, who police say was murdered by 47-year-old James Hawley, earlier that same day.

Prosecutors believe Hawley kidnapped both the deceased victim and her daughter, 45-year-old Nicole Bronowski, in Cuyahoga Falls before driving them to Belmont County where the murder was committed.

Bronowski was found alive after a shootout with Hawley and FBI agents, in Louisiana.

According to reports, while in Cuyahoga County, Welch and Foster allegedly aided Hawley in Bronowski’s kidnapping, as well as helped him get out of the state with the victim.

