2 people dead in Belmont County house fire

UPDATE 10:47 AM

Belmont County officials have confirmed a deceased couple in a Belmont County house fire.

Names will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The couple was found dead at the scene.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says, “The investigation has just begun and details will be released later.”

Central dispatched received a call of a structure fire.

Officials are on the scene of a Belmont County fire.

The fire was called in at 7 AM this morning at Trails End Road in Belmont.

A Deputy Coroner is on the scene

Most of the damage occurred to the upstairs of the home.

Officials are being tight-lipped about what’s going on at the scene.

7News is on the scene working to get more details