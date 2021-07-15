2021 Blame My Roots festival is making a big economic impact

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The 2021 Blame My Roots festival is making a big comeback. That’s good news for country music fans, but also businesses.

After over a year of businesses just struggling to get by, one festival making a big comeback is turning that around.

“It’s a big economic boost.” Barb Ballint, Executive director of Belmont County Tourism

With a highly anticipated crowd of 6 to 8,000 to out-of-towners coming in from all over for this, there’s no denying more dollars will be coming in, impacting places like DeCarlo‘s pizza…

“It’s been great for everybody. It allows us to give more work to her employees.” Nate King, owner of DiCarlo’s Pizza

… to the smallest mom and pop shops and other big businesses, both locally and not. That includes the sponsors and locally-owned food vendors.

“Everyone benefits from events like this. It’s just a wonderful thing to have for businesses in Belmont County.” Barb Ballint, Executive director of Belmont County Tourism

A big economic impact that Executive director of Belmont County Tourism Barb Ballint says can only grow if all of us pitch in, coming out of a year like last.

”That’s huge. That’s huge, especially after the last year we all experienced. We should all be helping support this event because it’s really important to have this in our community.” Barb Ballint, Executive director of Belmont County Tourism

But the economic impact isn’t stopping here, as this is just one of the many events put on by Belmont County Tourism.