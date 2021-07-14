2021 Blame My Roots Festival officially kicks off

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF)-If you’re looking for something fun to do and you’re a country music fan, well you’re in luck!

The “Blame My Roots” festival is making a big comeback that fans couldn’t wait for.

“We’ve been waiting for this. Last year, obviously, it was different for everyone, but we’ve been looking forward to this.” Scott Testa, attendee

“I am excited though. Good to be with this group of people.” Jacque Bracken, attendee

It’s a fun-filled week packed with live country music, crowds, and food vendors. But it won’t be exactly how you remember it from 2019, but bigger and better.

“Our crowd is gonna be a lot bigger. The stage is actually bigger. We’ve brought in a lot more experiences for the bands too. It’s easily tripled in size from what 2019 was.” Chris Dutton, co-creator of Blame My Roots

From an anticipated crowd of 6 to 8,000 to big-time country music stars, like Miranda Lambert, co-creator Chris Dutton says its grown. But that’s not all. Neil McCoy, plus other Nashville favorites and locals who’ve made it big are all making their appearances all throughout the week.

“It’s everything we’ve been before with the addition of Nashville Music.” Chris Dutton, co-creator of Blame My Roots

It’s the second festival of its kind that even Dutton says you won’t want to miss.

“It’s still a familiar spot for a lot of people, as we’ve been around for 30 years. Come out. Enjoy some of the small community.” Chris Dutton, co-creator of Blame My Roots

Tonight was just the kick-off with a free concert! But the festival runs all week through the weekend.

If you’d like to swing by, it’s at the Valley View Campground in Belmont County. Just get your tickets at the box office.