BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

From the Run For The Wall to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there has always been something to do in Belmont County.

From the National Road Wagon Train to the Belmont County Fair, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the local events and amenities.

County Tourism Executive Director Jackee Pugh gave her quarterly report to the county commissioners Wednesday.

She said this coming weekend has an impressive list of events that can infuse anyone with the holiday spirit.

“You have Winterfest in Martins Ferry,” she noted. “They have a skating rink. They have live music and food trucks on Saturday. And then as a three-day event in Barnesville, they have Christmas In The Ville. They’re going to have a parade and a skating rink as well. They’ll have music playing in the streets, craft vendors and food trucks.”

Pugh says Belmont County is the only county in the Buckeye State with three scenic byways, and this was a great year for leaf-peeping.

She said the Blame My Roots festival drew in people from 29 states.

And the Barton Polka Fest celebrated its 30th year.