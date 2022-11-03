Three people from Belmont County were arrested after a drug search on Wednesday.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says detectives from their Criminal Interdictation United executed a search warrant at a residence in Neffs.

Deputies say the search found a large quantity of meth, money, and two firearms.

Two traffic stops were done in connection to the investigation, says Belmont County.

Ricky McGuire

Ricky McGuire, 32, of Neffs was arrested and charged with Felony 1 possession of meth and Felony 1 trafficking meth.

Karle Leek

Karlee Leek, 30, of Bellaire was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, Felony 5 possession of cocaine, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Brody Masciarelli

Brody Masciarelli, 27, of Bellaire, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession and trafficking in drugs.