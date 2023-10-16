BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire police are investigating a Monday morning domestic incident that left two men and a woman hospitalized.

Bellaire Police Chief Watson tells 7News that his department received reports of shots fired early Monday morning in the area of 41st and Noble Streets.

Officers arrived and learned that a male was allegedly attacked and struck with an axe. The man then reportedly shot the assailant in self defense, according to police.

Police say Michael Hummel, 47, of New Philadelphia, Ohio was taken to the hospital with wounds from the reported attack.

Joseph James, no age or city listed, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, Watson said.

A female from Bellaire was also taken to the hospital, say police.

Watson says the incident is under investigation.

