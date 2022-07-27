A Mega Millions ticket sold in Belmont County made someone $3 million dollars richer!

The ticket was sold at a Bell Store located at 418 S Marietta Street St. Clairsville.

A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 –15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.