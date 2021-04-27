3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- Three people have been arrested in Bellaire, Ohio after a search warrant was executed by Bridgeport Police in conjunction with the Bellaire Police Department.

Police said they seized approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, dozens of illicit pills, over $2000 worth of counterfeit currency, approximately $1100 cash, and 3 firearms.

Matthew Hartung

Matthew Hartung was arrested on F3 Weapons Under Disability, F1 Drug Trafficking in a School Zone, F5 Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance

Janae Snyder

Janae Snyder was arrested on F5 Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance, F5 Possession of a Schedule 2, and an outstanding warrant.

Marc McPherson

Marc McPherson was arrested on F1 Complicity to Drug Trafficking in a School Zone.

All three are currently in the Belmont County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter