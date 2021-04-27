3 People Arrested On Drug Charges In Bellaire

Countdown To The Draft

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- Three people have been arrested in Bellaire, Ohio after a search warrant was executed by Bridgeport Police in conjunction with the Bellaire Police Department.

Police said they seized approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, dozens of illicit pills, over $2000 worth of counterfeit currency, approximately $1100 cash, and 3 firearms.

Matthew Hartung

Matthew Hartung was arrested on F3 Weapons Under Disability, F1 Drug Trafficking in a School Zone, F5 Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance

Janae Snyder

Janae Snyder was arrested on F5 Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance, F5 Possession of a Schedule 2, and an outstanding warrant.

Marc McPherson

Marc McPherson was arrested on F1 Complicity to Drug Trafficking in a School Zone.

All three are currently in the Belmont County Jail.