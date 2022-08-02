BELMONT COUNTY- A fire currently going on in Belmont County has caused three people to be life-flighted.

The fire is happening on East Captina Highway in Powhatan Point.

Officials say the three people life-flighted are burn victims and are being life-flighted from the Marina to UPMC

Shadyside fire, Barnesville fire, Brookeside fire, Wolfurst fire, Beallsville VFD, Moundsville VFD, Bellaire fire, Flushing VFD, and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

7News is on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story; refresh this story for updates.