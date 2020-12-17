5 men arrested by Martins Ferry Police for Importuning

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- Five people have been arrested by Martins Ferry Police after requesting sexual service from an officer creating a social media account posing as a juvenile female.

The men and charges are listed below

Chaz Michael Dixon

Chaz Michael Dixon: 34 years old, from St. Clairsville, charged with:

Importuning a juvenile under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree), Importuning a Law Enforcement Officer posing as a child under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree). Disseminating Materials Harmful to Juveniles (Felony of the 5th degree).Possession of Drugs (Misdemeanor 1st degree).Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor 4th degree).Possession of Durg Abuse Instruments (Misdemeanor 1st degree).

Daniel B Bauer

Daniel B Bauer, 37-year-old male, from Bealsville Ohio, charged with:

Importuning under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree).Importuning a Law Enforcement Officer posing as a child under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree). Disseminating Materials Harmful to Juveniles (Felony of the 5th degree).

Richard Timothy McCabe

Richard Timothy McCabe, 52-year-old male, from Bellaire, Ohio, charged with:

Importuning under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree)Importuning a Law Enforcement Officer posing as a child under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree).Disseminating Materials Harmful to Juveniles (Felony of the 5th degree).

Corey Allen Henry

Corey Allen Henry, 28-year-old male, from Moundsville WV, charged with:

Importuning under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree)

Importuning a Law Enforcement Officer posing as a child under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree). Disseminating Materials Harmful to Juveniles (Felony of the 5th degree)

Roy Clinton Keyser II

Roy Clinton Keyser II, 45-year-old male, from Moundsville, WV, charged with:

Importuning under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree)

Importuning a Law Enforcement Officer posing as a child under the age of 16 but greater than 13 (Felony of the 5th degree).Disseminating Materials Harmful to Juveniles (Felony of the 5th degree)

Improper Handling of Weapons (Felony of the 5th degree)