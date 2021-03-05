5 People Arrested In Belmont County Drug Bust

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five people in a Martins Ferry drug bust.
Police say over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and around $10,000 in cash was seized during the search.
Police also say a tractor stolen from Harrison County was recovered during the search.
The following were arrested as part of the investigation
- Roger ‘Buck’ Runner of Ohio Street in Martins Ferry was charged with Felony 1 trafficking drugs, Felony 1 possession of drugs and Felony 3 receiving stolen property.
2. Ricky David Runner of Ohio Street in Martins Ferry was charged with Felony 5 possession of drugs and Felony 3 receiving stolen property.
3. Jennifer Lauren Fisher of Cindy Drive in St. Clairsville was charged with Felony 1 trafficking of drugs and Felony 1 possession of drugs.
4. Christopher Risinger of Spring Texas was charged with Felony 2 trafficking in drugs and Felony 2 possession of drugs.
5. Kanda Henry of Wheeling West Virginia was charged with Felony 2 trafficking drugs and Felony 2 possession of drugs.
Belmont County deputies say they were alerted to this drug operation by tips from the public.
The deputies were assisted by Bridgeport Police Department