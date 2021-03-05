5 People Arrested In Belmont County Drug Bust

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five people in a Martins Ferry drug bust.

Police say over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine and around $10,000 in cash was seized during the search.

Police also say a tractor stolen from Harrison County was recovered during the search.

The following were arrested as part of the investigation

Roger ‘Buck’ Runner of Ohio Street in Martins Ferry was charged with Felony 1 trafficking drugs, Felony 1 possession of drugs and Felony 3 receiving stolen property.

‘Buck’ Runner

2. Ricky David Runner of Ohio Street in Martins Ferry was charged with Felony 5 possession of drugs and Felony 3 receiving stolen property.

Ricky David Runner

3. Jennifer Lauren Fisher of Cindy Drive in St. Clairsville was charged with Felony 1 trafficking of drugs and Felony 1 possession of drugs.

Jennifer Lauren Fisher

4. Christopher Risinger of Spring Texas was charged with Felony 2 trafficking in drugs and Felony 2 possession of drugs.

Christopher Risinger

5. Kanda Henry of Wheeling West Virginia was charged with Felony 2 trafficking drugs and Felony 2 possession of drugs.

Kanda Henry

Belmont County deputies say they were alerted to this drug operation by tips from the public.

The deputies were assisted by Bridgeport Police Department