I-70 Eastbound now has one lane open for traffic.

A crash has shut down the interstate involving two school buses, two ambulances, and a vehicle.

The crash has occurred on mile marker 219 in Belmont County near Mall Rd Exit.

Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are closed.

The school busses involved include Martins Ferry and Bellaire.

Kids were on the bus at the time of the crash

There are unknown injuries at this time.

Officials don’t know when the interstate will be back open.