Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Mead Township Trustees say they only gave out around 30 masks today, but there’s 500 still leftover.

Just hours ago, they had a mask distribution.

Trustees say all of these masks are CDC approved, and they even have masks for children.

The masks are for people living in Mead Township. If you’d like one, just call (740) 671-9744.

The masks were funded by the CARES Act.