52 families displaced in Barnesville after fire at housing complex

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- A major fire at a housing complex has caused 52 families to be displaced in Barnesville, OH.

The fire occurred at 485. North Street.

Dave Ivan, EMA Director, says the fire was contained to one apartment but the entire building has extensive water damage and will not be able to be inhabited for the foreseeable future, perhaps a month or more.

Currently, the 52 families are being sent to the Barnesville Methodist Church and the senior center in Barnesville.

The Belmont County Salvation Army is sending their canteen truck to assist in any way possible.

7News is on the way to the scene. Refresh for updates.