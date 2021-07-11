Car fans show off their sweet rides in Bethesda Car Show

Bethesda, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a big show for car fans as they got a chance to show off their favorite ride in Bethesda on Sunday.

A variety of 65 cars were there to check out. Car enthusiasts saw everything from motorcycles to trucks to antiques. Some even dating back to 1910.

Organizers said the event saw a big turn out.

After a tough year, it was really nice to bring everyone together for a little bit of positivity, and all the people that came around, that’s their passion. Cars are their passion, so I think they were probably eager to get out and show off what they hadn’t been able to for the past year. Taylor Frasnelly, President of BBM Rotary

Awards were given out to a few of the cars, all hand-picked by the judges. A 1944 Ford Deluxe Coupe won best overall, and a 1959 Vespa 400 was awarded President’s Choice.