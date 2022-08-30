On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville.

A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an unrelated road crash. Immediately after that, a 2005 International school bus struck the Freightliner in the rear end, causing it to strike the Subaru in the rear end. A 2020 Ford Transit van then struck the International in the rear. Finally, a 2021 Ford Transit van struck the 2020 Transit van in the rear.

The 2017 Subaru was driven by Daniel Williams, 57, of Martins Ferry

The 2019 Freightliner school bus was from the Bellaire Local School District

The 2005 International school bus was from the Martins Ferry City School District

The 2020 Ford Transit van was driven by Suraj Subedi, 29, of Columbus

The 2021 Ford Transit van was driven by Jason Bowman, 50, of Zanesville

From both school buses, seven passengers were transported to Wheeling Hospital and East Ohio Regional Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bellaire Superindentant told 7News that three students were taken to the hospital after the crash.

No injuries were reported from the Subaru or either Transit van.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the following agencies:

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Saint Clairsville Police Department Richland Township Police Department Cumberland Trail Fire/EMS Neffs Fire/EMS Barton Fire/EMS Wolfhurst Fire/EMS Lafferty Fire/EMS Martins Ferry Fire/EMS Brookside Fire/EMS



At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing a heavy rainstorm. Weather is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.