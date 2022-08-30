On August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:22pm, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle, two school buses, and two vans on Interstate 70 near Saint Clairsville.
A 2017 Subaru and a 2019 Freightliner school bus were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 and stopped due to an unrelated road crash. Immediately after that, a 2005 International school bus struck the Freightliner in the rear end, causing it to strike the Subaru in the rear end. A 2020 Ford Transit van then struck the International in the rear. Finally, a 2021 Ford Transit van struck the 2020 Transit van in the rear.
- The 2017 Subaru was driven by Daniel Williams, 57, of Martins Ferry
- The 2019 Freightliner school bus was from the Bellaire Local School District
- The 2005 International school bus was from the Martins Ferry City School District
- The 2020 Ford Transit van was driven by Suraj Subedi, 29, of Columbus
- The 2021 Ford Transit van was driven by Jason Bowman, 50, of Zanesville
From both school buses, seven passengers were transported to Wheeling Hospital and East Ohio Regional Hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The Bellaire Superindentant told 7News that three students were taken to the hospital after the crash.
No injuries were reported from the Subaru or either Transit van.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the following agencies:
- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office
- Saint Clairsville Police Department
- Richland Township Police Department
- Cumberland Trail Fire/EMS
- Neffs Fire/EMS
- Barton Fire/EMS
- Wolfhurst Fire/EMS
- Lafferty Fire/EMS
- Martins Ferry Fire/EMS
- Brookside Fire/EMS
At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing a heavy rainstorm. Weather is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.
The crash currently remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.