A Belmont County resident who is a hospital employee has COVID 19

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul confirms that the person—who is not being identified—tested positive and is now at home in quarantine.



Sproul didn’t identify the hospital where they are employed, but said the hospital is aware of the situation and is doing contact tracing.



“This is not the first time this has happened, and adequate measures are in place,” he noted.



Sproul gave his weekly virus update to county commissioners, saying his department is getting a lot of inquiries about whether small concerts and community fireworks displays will be allowed.



He said the State of Ohio is expected to make those announcements soon.



He also said the decisions about schools reopening in the fall are complicated.



He said state officials will have to base their decisions on what is possible for certain age groups or schools.



“Can we really expect kindergarteners to keep a mask on? And is there adequate space in classrooms and buses to ensure social distancing? The state has a lot to consider,” Sproul said.