A Big Surprise Parade for 10-Year-Old Battling Cancer

On a sunny day like today, 15 police, fire, and sheriff departments all over the Valley are driving by for a 10-year-old little girl from Belmont.

“She just smiled and she seemed really happy. There’s just something about that when you see the kids going through stuff like that.” Greyson Loweecy, volunteer

“The support that everyone has given us… there’s no words for it. It’s just overwhelming.” Rachel Rotilio, Cecilia’s mother

But what little Cecilia Rotilio’s going through isn’t something her family could’ve seen coming…

“Blindsided.” Rachel Rotilio, Cecilia’s mother

What her mom thought was just growing pains turned the Rotilio’s family’s reality upside down.

It takes her back to September 17th… the day her 10-year-old got diagnosed with bone cancer.

“You’re bringing in income and you’re life’s completely comfortable. You don’t ever think you’re going to be hit with news like this… Especially about your kid. It’s definitely life-changing.” Rachel Rotilio, Cecilia’s mother

From that day on, they got her on Chemotherapy immediately and now goes once a week… all the while the family’s raising funds for the medical expenses.

“Kids just shouldn’t have to go through stuff like that, you know? You can’t do it by yourself, but as a community, we can come together and help each other.” Greyson Loweecy, volunteer

They’ve raised $10,000 so far, all thanks to family, friends, and generous businesses.

“I don’t even know. I don’t even know how that happened, but its the work of some great people, that’s for sure.” Rachel Rotilio, Cecilia’s mother

If you’d like to help donate, you still can. Just go to the spaghetti dinner benefit tomorrow from noon to 4pm. It’s at the Saint Michael’s Parish Church in the Angela Center.

But if you can’t make it, the family says you can also donate through the Saint Michael’s Parish Church itself.