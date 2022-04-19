BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

These days, car seats are complicated.

If you’re a first-time parent or you’re a grandparent who hasn’t dealt with car seats for a while, you’ve got a lot to learn.

For instance, car seats have an expiration date.

That’s why the Belmont County Health Department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on Saturday, April 23, free of charge.

“Car seat safety has really come a long way over the past couple of decades,” said Kayla Conaway, health educator at the Belmont County Health Department. “I have talked to grandparents that are coming to get car seats for the grandkids they are now raising. And they haven’t used car seats in quite a while. So I walk through the steps with them.”

The program is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the OUE gymnasium parking lot.

And if someone has an improper car seat, or needs a new one, the Health Department can give them a new one if they meet the income eligibility guidelines.

One important note—they say never to place a child in a rear-facing car seat in the front seat of the vehicle.