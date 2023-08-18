BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

“A Family’s Journey–From Italy to Belmont County” is now on exhibit at the Belmont County Heritage Museum.



It chronicles the experience of the Marinelli family–from making the decision to emigrate to America…to enduring the difficult steamship voyage…to adjusting to life in Belmont County.

It spans both World Wars and the Great Depression.



Family members worked in the coal mines, took in boarders and raised a large vegetable garden.

And it all started when the grandfather left Italy, seeking a new life.

“The grandfather came over from Italy, worked in the coal mines, saved his money and bought tickets for his sons to come. Sadly, the mother decided not to come with them. So when Alberto came over at the age of 18, he spoke no English, he had never been here and he did not know where he was going.” Cathryn Stanley, Curator, Belmont County Heritage Museum

There’s even the paper where Alberto practiced writing the address in Bellaire where he was to meet his father. He settled there, and met and married a young woman named Gilda who had also come from Italy. They had three children, one of whom–Patti Marinelli–is now a retired college professor living in South Carolina.



She curated the exhibit and wrote the narrative.



It will be on display through the end of September.



The museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free.