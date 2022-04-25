Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)-“A Special Wish” Foundation has changed the lives of children battling life-threatening illnesses and continues to do so, but in a new location.

“A Special Wish” has a new home.

While their address is different, their mission is the same.

“Just to be able to grant every child in the Valley who qualifies for a wish is the best feeling in the world.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

To “A Special Wish”, every child is special, and they jump to help, bringing the dreams of each and every child to life. They help children battling life-threatening illnesses. The chapter has granted wishes 20 different times since 2017, but since 1982, there’s been thousands.

And now they help children from their new office in Saint Clairsville. It’s centrally located by the Reisbeck’s in the Plaza.

“With Reisbeck’s, the Medical Center, all the offices and restaurants, it’s really easy now to tell people how to find us.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

And there’s also enough room inside to meet with families one-on-one.

“With the new space, we are able to invite families into the office to have meetings. it’s just such a nice space, and it’s inviting, and we’re just so happy to be here that people can find us.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

They couldn’t have done this without John Goodman’s help who donated this new office space and their last one.

“We’re so thankful to him. We’re so fortunate to have known him and what he did, not only to us, but the entire community.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

Or John Mattox’s help. Mattox stared this Chapter back in 1982 and has made many children’s wishes come true in the Valley.

“Without him, we wouldn’t be here. It’s due to his generosity and his love for community and children that started the chapter.” Annmarie O’Grady, Executive Director of “A Special Wish” Foundation

Along with Goodman and Mattox, “A Special Wish” also thanks corporate sponsors, community partners, and everyone who’s helped them along the way.