A Geocaching “treasure hunt” in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) If you’re looking for something safe and fun to do this summer, and if you like the idea of a good treasure hunt, you might want to try geocaching.

Now, Belmont County has joined the popular activity of geocaching.

There are twenty-five geocaches hidden all over Belmont County including its favorite landmarks such as the Egypt Valley Pond or the Underground Railroad Museum.

All you need to do is jump in the car with your smart phone, and you, too can track down hidden trinkets.

But you need to setup for your adventure first.

You have to first download the app at geocaching.com, and from there if you have any questions about how to find the cache, you have to visit our website at https://www.visitbelmontcounty.com/geocaching. And then once the participants download our guidebook, they can go out and hunt for all the geocaches. Brooke Robinson, Belmont County Tourism Council Digital Marketing Manager



You can also leave a “breadcrumb trail” along the way for other geocachers.

Also they leave trinkets which is really neat. We have some things from our office that we leave in the geocaches just for them to take one, and then we ask for them to leave something that represents them or the community or the state that they’ve come from. And it’s been really interesting to see some of the items that people have left behind for us. Barb Balint, Executive Director, Belmont County Tourism Council

People have left things like a bottle opener, a fishing bobber, sunglasses and magnets.

When you complete your guidebook, you fill it out with code words that you find in each geocache. Mail it to the tourism council and they’ll send you a free Explore More Geo Tour t-shirt.