MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The purple city is celebrating the life of a local Revolutionary War heroine.

Her name is Betty Zane.

Zane is known for risking her life to get gunpowder while Fort Henry, which is now Wheeling, was under attack.

And in honor of her heroism the community of Martins Ferry is certainly enjoying the four-day festival that kicked off Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

The Betty Zane Days Festival takes place in City Park near Zane Highway and features live entertainment, rides and games.

7News caught up with one of the members from the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department about the various festivities.

We have the amusements here which are mainly blowups, but we do have a few mechanical, rock climbing wall, mechanical bull. We’ve got something for all ages. We kept the wristbands down to $10 this year to make them affordable for the citizens and we also have many food vendors here. So,there’s a big variety of food to choose from. Ron Hilton, Martins Ferry VFD

Again, the Betty Zane Days Festival goes through Saturday.

All of the proceeds from the festival go to the Martin Ferry Volunteer Fire Department.

Just go to wtrf.com and click on Things To Do Near You for more on Saturday’s events and other events happening across the Valley this weekend.