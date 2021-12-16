A Special Wish thanks Belmont Savings Bank in a big way

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF)- A Special Wish Foundation is giving thanks to their very first corporate sponsor, the Belmont Savings Bank, with a special award presentation.

Belmont Savings has been with A Special Wish from the beginning. They’ve been their corporate sponsor for five years and counting, and they’ve done a lot for the organization

They’ve sponsored events but had also personally been to wish reviews and events. Belmont Savings has even helped their board get going again after it was dormant for years.

So, A Special Wish wants to return the favor.

“I probably can’t put into words how much we appreciate everything they have done for A Special Wish. We’ve granted over 20 wishes just since 2017, and that has a lot to do with their help.” Ann Marie O’Grady, A special wish foundation

“At Belmont Savings, children is one of our passions. It’s very important to us to partner with an organization that puts so much focus in children.” Tom Modra, Belmont Savings Bank

A Special Wish also has individual and corporate sponsors, as well as event sponsors and community partners, but they say Belmont Savings is their main one.

A Special Wish also says Belmont Savings not only helps them but many other local organizations.