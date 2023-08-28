BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The man who entered a guilty plea to felony animal cruelty was sentenced in Belmont County Monday.

Joseph Lee admitted to beating his Husky puppy in a St. Clairsville area motel room, and an examination showed the dog had many old and new fractures in various stages of healing.

Common Pleas Judge John Vavra noted that Lee has a recent criminal history of domestic violence, brandishing a deadly weapon and driving impaired.

He sentenced Lee to six months in the county jail, six months in East Ohio Corrections Center and two years of court supervision.

He cannot own or be around a companion animal.

Man pleads guilty to violating Goddard’s Law after beating Husky puppy in local hotel room

His attorney said Lee suffers from PTSD from six years in the Army National Guard, as well as alcoholism.

“You did cause actual harm to the canine, namely there was a diagnosis of healing of fractured bones and anemia which was related to blood loss which was probably related to those broken bones.” Judge John Vavra, Belmont County Common Pleas Court

“This dog has multiple broken bones including ribs, the thoracic spine, the neck, the head, and she has kidney damage and liver damage from being kicked.” Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Humane agents say the dog will never fully recover because many of the fractures healed improperly, without vet care when they happened.

They say she has a new name, and will probably live out her life with the humane agent who rescued her, who she has bonded with.

One young woman, reportedly Joseph Lee’s sister, followed the humane agents out of the courthouse, yelling death threats, racial slurs and insults.

After physically slapping a deputy, she was handcuffed and taken into custody.