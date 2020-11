ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms there is a multiple vehicle accident at mile marker 217.2 on I-70 westbound in St. Clairsville.

There is a major traffic backup on I-70.

This is the exit by Route 9 one exit past the Ohio Valley mall.

There is no information on injuries.

