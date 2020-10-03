Agents cite Shadyside bar and two other liquor permit premises for violating health orders

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited the Central Grille in Shadyside and two other liquor-permitted establishments in Columbus and Port Clinton and issued citations after witnessing violations.

The Central Grill, Shadyside, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption.

Agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint alleging after hours sales and other violations. At approximately 10:20 p.m., an agent purchased a beer from the bar for on premises consumption.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives,” she said.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws.

Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises.

In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.