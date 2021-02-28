Almost one month after reopening, EORH is off to a promising start

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — Just over three weeks ago, East Ohio Regional Hospital opened its doors providing a much needed medical facility in Belmont County.



Chief Operating Officer Bernie Albertini says that despite just a few rough spots, the opening has been a great success.

” Looking back on our journey it feels like we have been open six months. Volume has been good, better than we expected. Has it been a smooth roll out? Pretty smooth. We have had a few bumps , we expected some bumps. But if you look at where we started, probably April of last year, all in all it was a pretty good process.” bernie Albertini. CEO, EORH



Albertini says they are grateful for the tremendous support of the local community as well as state representatives.



He says the staff and administration are committed to to improving the hospital and delivering on their promise to the community with the most modern and up-to-date medical service available.



With heart month winding down, EORH recently announced a major but vital addition to their cardiac care unit.



Plans are currently in the works to reopen their cardiac catherization lab.

” Heart disease a major disease state here in the tri-state area. It’s kind of the next natural progression for us to invest in the new cath lab.” bernie Albertini. CEO, EORH



In anticipation of the opening , EORH will purchase a new state of the art imaging system, from GE, that is expected to arrive at the hospital later this week.



They say the lab is a great addition to a wide range of of cardiac service already offered by the hospital.

“Every non-invasive test you can think about from a cardiovascular stand point, we are already doing. So opening the cath lab will be adding the invasive component to that whole package so East Ohio Regional Hospital will be able to provide a full spectrum of cardiovascular services right here. “ dr. Triston Smith, Director of Cardiac Services, EORH.

While the final details for the cath lab are still being work out, hospital officials are already at work on the next major project. That will involve a 48-bed behavioral health unit.

” We have already started the planning for that; we have architects already on site,” said Albertini.



The plan is to have that project up and running by late summer.

They says it’s all part of their vision and commitment to make EORH a complete community hospital