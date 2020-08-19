Although it will be different, the Belmont County Fair is a go

BELMONT COUNTY, W.V.a (WTRF) — The Belmont County Fair will go on this year but with a much different look.

There will be no rides or midway but the junior fair members will still be able to show off their talents.

Several members of the junior board addressed the the Belmont County Commission earlier today to give updates on the events that will take place. They include market shows as well as showmanship and breeding shows.

Junior fair members say they are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase their hard work.

I am extremely pumped to be participating in the JR. Fair this year. I know our county is one of the luckier counties where we get to have a junior fair. I think all of us are excited to do our junior this year so we can compete with our animals, we can display what we have been working on throughout the whole year. Megan Garrison

Belmont County Jr. Fair Board Treasure

This year’s fair will take place from September 6th through the 10th.