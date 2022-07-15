Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-American Legion Post 312 is asking for a helping hand from the community.

American Legion Post 312 raises funds from the community to keep its operation running.

Commander Terry Puperi says donations are their only source of revenue.

Post 312 raised an extra couple hundred dollars today at Schlepp’s Family Restaurants, but their yearly spaghetti dinner is their main fundraiser.

Puperi says they always appreciate the community’s support; but without all that support, he isn’t sure how they would do it.

“It means a lot. It wasn’t a good time back then for the military, but times have changes, and thank God for that. The American people appreciate the military now, and they show it. It’s a nice feeling to have.” Commander Terry Puperi

You can help donate at their yearly spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Fall.