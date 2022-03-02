Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF)- As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, many Americans are showing their support for the Ukrainian people.

“It’s sad because I’m only a kid. But stay strong you guys. Stay strong.” Aleksandr Vetanze, has family in Ukraine

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine are heart-wrenching to many like Aleksandr Vetanze. He’s only 11.

“We will win this war. No matter what we do, we will win it.” Aleksandr Vetanze, has family in Ukraine

Aleksandr is an American citizen, but his mind is often on his family and friends halfway across the world.

The attacks are also personal to Iryna Kharchuk who grew up in a small village in Ukraine.

“It’s terrible. It’s a war. We need to stop it.” Iryna Kharchuk, has family in Ukraine

On behalf of her Ukrainian family and friends, Iryna is calling for help.

“The sanctions… it’s good, but it’s not enough. Kids are dying every day, so we need help.” Iryna Kharchuk, has family in Ukraine

She’s using donations to send help to people she knows in Ukraine. she’s giving them things like medicine, water, and bullet proof vests.

And at least for now, Iryna isn’t losing hope.

“Hold on. We will win. We will win.” Iryna Kharchuk, has family in Ukraine

If you’d like to help Iryna help her family and friends, you can. There is a QR code on the “For the Love of Pierogies” Facebook page that you can scan and donate.