Animal lovers can take the Betty White Challenge on January 17

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s a simple idea.

Everyone is challenged to donate five dollars to their favorite animal rescue organization on January 17th—that would have been the late actress Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Here’s a closer look at two of those organizations in Belmont County—the Belmont County Animal Shelter and the Belmont County Humane Society.

The animal shelter is run by the county.

It covers the main health basics like shots and spay/neuters.

But often the animals have more complex health needs.

“Allergy medicine, antibiotics, all those are extra costs,” said Dog Warden Lisa Williams. “We have a lot of dogs with Lyme disease. We do test for it and we do treat for it. They have to take antibiotics for a whole month, just like humans. So all those extra things are costly. We have dogs with dry eyes. We have dogs with tumors.”

So all the Betty White donations the animal shelter gets will be used for vet care.

One person has already brought in a $50 donation.

“She was adamant that this go to the shelter in memory of Betty White because she was such an animal lover,” Williams noted.

The Belmont County Humane Society saves and re-homes cats.

Right now they have 85 cats.

Director Angela Hatfield runs a consignment shop, Fur Pets’ Sake, which supports the Humane Society.

They are set up and ready to receive donations in honor of Betty.

“On our Facebook page, we do have a place there where you can donate,” said Angela Hatfield, Humane Society executive director. “It’s a GoFundMe site that we have set up for her birthday on the 17th. And then if you would like to drop some things off—cat litter, cat food, blankets, any of the things we need—you can stop at Fur Pets’ Sake in St. Clairsville at 111 S. Marietta Street, and we would be glad to receive your donations.”

She has heard from a group who will visit the Humane Society on Betty White’s birthday.

“They called yesterday and they’re coming out to make a donation but also to spend some time with all the animals because after all that’s what they need most,” Hatfield said. “They need human companionship, petting, brushing and those types of activities.”

They all say this is the perfect way to honor someone so devoted to rescue.

“This is a really good way to memorialize Betty White and her love of animals,” concluded Williams.

To donate to the humane society, you can mail a check to Belmont County Humane Society, 67039 S. Almar Lane, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.

To donate to the animal shelter, you can send a check to the Belmont County Animal Shelter, 45244 National Road West, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.