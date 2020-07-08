Animal Rescue League responds to more and more cases of abandoned animals in the heat

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – More and more dogs are being left in parked cars, suffering in the intense heat.

Officials with the Belmont County Animal Rescue League said they’re responding to cases in parking lots outside stores, reported by other shoppers who see the dogs locked in cars, in distress.

There’s another strange twist to dogs being left in the heat.

Five other dogs were rescued this week, and not from vehicles.

We’re seeing a lot of abandonment cases where people move out of their house and leave their dogs behind. The power is shut off, so the dogs are left in a very hot house. We’re also seeing a lot of dogs being left in cars. On a day when it’s 85 degrees outside, in one hour the temperature can go up to 130 degrees. Howard Goldman, BCARL Director of Operations

They urge you to call 911 if you see an animal in a parked car.

A humane agent will be called out, and in some cases, a sheriff’s deputy will meet them there. The owners can be charged with a crime, and can lose ownership of their pets.

BCARL has many dogs and cats available for adoption.

To find out more, log on to BCARL.net.