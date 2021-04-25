As suicide numbers rise, Jerry’s Walk is reminding people they are not alone

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- If you or someone you know is facing suicidal thoughts, hear this: You are not alone.

The annual suicide awareness walk, Jerry’s Walk, was held today with this year having a virtual element.

Organizers say the need to raise awareness on suicide has never been so great.

Suicide rates have gone up 30-percent in just the last decade, with Ohio and West Virginia facing losses higher than the national average.

All proceeds from the event are going into suicide prevention and education programs in the Ohio Valley.