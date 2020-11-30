Another animal hoarding case discovered

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Animals living in deplorable conditions have been seized in Belmont County.

Humane agents from Belmont County Hoof & Paw say the outdoor living conditions were deplorable.

And inside the house trailer, conditions were just as bad.

They say the man and woman on Hall Boston Road in Barnesville had quite a variety of animals.

They had horses, goats, Vietnamese pigs and piglets, roosters, dogs and cats.

They say the horses were in a shed with the roof falling in.

Garbage was reportedly everywhere.

The goats were penned in a tiny enclosure.

And none of the animals had access to water.

“The inside was really bad, just as bad as the outside,” said Humane Agent Julie Larish. “There was trash everywhere. We found feces on the floor. We saw rat feces on the tables. There was no room to move around. There were animals inside, including a Chihuahua and several cats. The living conditions weren’t fit for humans or animals.”

Larish says the couple gave up ownership of the animals.

She says most of the animals were infested with fleas and worms, caked with mud, and extremely thirsty and hungry.

She’s says they’re already doing better.