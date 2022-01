BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Bellaire Water Plant says there is a water break on 33rd and Franklin Street, in the village.

Water in the area is being shut off to facilitate repairs. Water will be shut off between 32nd and Washington Street to 32nd and Franklin Street.

Bellaire has had a series of water breaks in recent weeks.

Once service is restored, a 48 hour boil advisory will be in effect.