BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

In other parts of the world, a new sub-variant of Omicron called BA.2 is causing COVID case numbers to shoot back up.

In the Ohio Valley, health officials are still enjoying a sharp decrease in the numbers of people who are testing positive, hospitalized, and dying.

In Belmont County, the numbers are now down dramatically.

But will they stay that way?

The Belmont County Health Department has been in hyper-drive, fighting COVID for two years.

Now their numbers are low, with less than 100 current cases and only seven people hospitalized.

And those cases are all Omicron—not the new sub-variant.

But they’re keeping an eye on the worldwide picture.

“Right now, Europe and China are seeing a surge,” said Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner. “Now hopefully their containment measures will work to keep it from coming here. We still have a lot of the same resources available to us. If it would come back, we could ramp back up. We still have our outbreak investigators and there is still testing available.”

He says hopefully the BA.2 variant does not come in our direction.

And hopefully, airlines and cruise ships will be cautious about travelers spreading the new variant.