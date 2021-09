Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has switched The Flash Flood Warning to an Areal Flood Advisory for the immediate Belmont County area. This means small creeks and streams could see additional rainfall for minor flooding.

There is still an ongoing Flash Flood Warning for residents in Hancock and Brooke Co. WV as well as Jefferson Co. OH. Take caution when driving along streams and creeks.

Turn around don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.