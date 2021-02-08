Around the World Gourmet invests in environmentally-friendly agriculture

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — One local business, along with several partners, is making a major investment that will involve a modern and environmentally friendly form of agriculture.

The owner of Around the World Gourmet explains how this investment will not only benefit her business but will also help ensure the safety of her products.

Around the World Gourmet located in West Bellaire is a combination convenient store, cafe, and manufacturing business. They are well known for their pizzas, subs and pepperoni rolls.

The business produces gluten-free, allergen- free, plant based pizza crusts well as other products. Those products are not only used in their own pizzas but are also sold to restaurants, grocery stores and other locations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Owner Jennifer Kocher, says she plans to invest $125 thousand dollars in a pulverizing mill. It will allow them to grind or pulverize brown rice into flour that will go directly into their pizza crusts.

Kocher says that knowing exactly where the product comes from is another benefit.

Kocher says, “Right now when I’m buying rice flower. I have no idea where it comes from. It comes from a distributor. I know that. It comes from a mill. I know that but not what they have done to their farms or anything else. So we wanted to provide people with foods that they know where they are coming from.”

Kocher says that one you factor in additional cost, such as packaging, it bring the total cost of the project to nearly two hundred fifty thousand dollars.

With help from Jobs Ohio and the Belmont County Port Authority, she has obtained a fifty thousand dollar grant from the State of Ohio.

Matching funds will come through investors and Kocher will be launching a GoFundMe campaign in the near future. She says she hopes will get underway with spring.

Kocher says once the mill is up and running, it will be one of the first regenerative flour mills operating in the U.S.