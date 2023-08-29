BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After Joseph Lee was sentenced Monday for felony animal cruelty, a woman who arrived with him caused problems for courthouse security.

The young woman followed members of Belmont County Hoof & Paw to the elevator, yelled at them and beat on the elevator door as it was closing.

Afterward, she pursued them to the sidewalk outside, uttering death threats, racial slurs, and insults to them and to another woman who was a witness in the case.

Deputies from courthouse security repeatedly asked her to calm down and leave, but her behavior continued to escalate until she was witnessed slapping a deputy.

Belmont County authorities say 19-year-old Alyssa McEachern of Grafton, W. Va., is charged with persistent disorderly, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest, with other possible charges under consideration by the prosecutor’s office.

They say she posted bond and has been released from jail.