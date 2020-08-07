Attention shoppers, it’s the Sales Tax Holiday weekend at The Ohio Valley Mall!

Belmont Co., Ohio (WTRF)- Listen up shoppers, Sales Tax Holiday starts today at the Ohio Valley Mall.

From today until Sunday at 11:59 PM, clothing and school supplies are exempt from taxes.

Any clothing ite priced at $75 or less, any type of school supplies priced at $20 or less, including any item of school instructional materials.

The Sales Tax Holiday applies to any store that sells clothes or school supplies, so the amount of stores are endless to rack up those discounts.

Items not exempt from the sales tax holiday include any items used in a trade or business.