Authorities investigate man hit by a truck outside Jacobsburg

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Officials say a Belmont County man remains hospitalized after apparently being struck by a car Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is the lead investigative agency in the case.

It apparently began when two men left the True Sportsmen’s Club in Jacobsburg in their own vehicles.

At one point, they pulled over and one man was run over, suffering serious injuries.

He remains in Ruby Memorial Hospital where he is reportedly recovering.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said he is awaiting a full report from the investigating officer, and he believes it will arrive soon.

“I believe we will present the evidence to the county grand jury in March,” he noted.

“There is a process,” Flanagan said. “Justice will be served after a thorough investigation and an equally thorough review.”

“You’re never in a good position if you jump to conclusions without background or facts to support a position,” he concluded.