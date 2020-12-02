Authorities wrap up murder and kidnapping cases as FBI shoots & kills suspect

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The murder case that’s been kept under wraps for a week is explained in a news conference with county, state and federal officials.

Sheriff Dave Lucas has been tight-lipped about the case.

Today he became emotional as he revealed that the woman who was murdered was a family friend.

“These were good people,” Lucas said. “They are good people. And we live beside them. We’re neighbors.”

69-year-old Norma Jean Schumacher Matko, a retired nurse, was shot to death in her family’s farmhouse outside Barnesville on Thanksgiving Day.

At the same time, her daughter, 45-year-old Nichole Bronowski, a nurse at Akron Children’s Hospital, went missing.

Police suspected she’d been abducted by the man who killed her mother.

They were looking at two crimes in two locations.

“The homicide in Belmont County and the kidnapping in Cuyahoga Falls, we believe were committed by one individual,” said Jeff Fortunato, assistant special FBI agent in charge.

He said that was James Edward Hawley, 47, of Cleveland, now calling himself Ahmed Ben David, who expressed violent ideologies, posting pictures of himself on social media, heavily armed and saying he wanted to “kill a cop.”

He knew Bronowski.

“There was a relationship between the two,” noted Sheriff Lucas. “They had just recently broken up. But there was a relationship between them at one time.”

Authorities executing a search warrant located them in a hotel in Pineville, Louisiana. Agents rescued Bronowski and shot Hawley to death during the raid.

They say Bronowski will be fine eventually but will need time to heal from the ordeal.

“The homicide is solved,” said Sheriff Lucas. “Our main thing now is the family and the victims—supporting them.”