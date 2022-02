BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Barnesville Exempted Village School District will be helping out the community during the power outage, says Angela Hannahs, school superintendent.

Barnesville High School will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, for anyone who needs a shower, a place to wash clothes or charge devices, or a hot meal.