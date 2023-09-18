Barnesville, OHIO (WTRF) – The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival will begin this Thursday, kicking off a big weekend for the village. Monday night however was a bit more somber.

An organization called Eyes of Freedom has set up a display in the gym at Barnesville Middle School.

Eyes of Freedom is an organization that brings awareness to suicide and PTSD issues among veterans, and their display depicts fallen veterans in an effort to help teach students about what sacrifice means.

This is their third year participating in the Pumpkin Festival.

“We are here all week. We’ve been doing a lot of talks with the school groups today, teaching them about service and what sacrifice looks like. Talking to them about what a Purple Heart is, Gold Star Families, and really just kind of helping them understand the importance of the freedoms we have today and why.” Kelly Jones-Swenson, Executive Director for Eyes of Freedom

There was a lot a Quilts of Valor presentation. Quilts of Valor is a foundation that creates homemade quilts and then awards them to service members that have been impacted by war.

Tonight’s presentation honored 12 individuals. You can find out more details on Quilts of Valor by visiting their website.

And you can learn more about Eyes of Freedom by clicking this link.