Barnesville man arrested for rape of 5-year-old

Barnesville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 51-year-old Richard A Cline of Barnesville, OH for felony-1 rape of a five-year-old.

The Sheriff’s department says they were notified after the victim had reached out to a family member who then contacted a caseworker with the Belmont County Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Officials says Children’s Services is working with the child’s caretakers to ensure the child is safe.

If you have more information on Cline, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office are asking you to contact them.