Barnesville man arrested for rape of a minor

Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF)–Sheriff David Lucas of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 14 detectives arrested 28-year-old Jacob Charles Kurtz of Water Works Road, Barnesville, Ohio for one count of Felony 1 rape of a minor and two counts of Felony 3 gross sexual imposition.

Sheriff’s detectives were noitifed of the incident after a citizen witnessed questionable behavior from Kurtz and immediately reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information or concerns regarding Kurtz, contact Detective Sergeant Doug Cruse at (740) 695-7933, ext. 148.

